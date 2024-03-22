POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

EASTER LUNCHEON Sat., March 23 from 11:30am-1:00 pm at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Maple St., Ingleside. Sale of treasures and bake sale. Lunch: ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert & beverages. Cost: adult $14; children 5-12 $7; under 5 free.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Fri, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. Info: www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL annual pancake breakfast on March 23, from 7am-noon at St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street E. Proceeds donated to Centre 105.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com