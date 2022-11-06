Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 6 TO 12, 2022

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

You may get an unexpected promotion after a colleague leaves. You’ll take over for your boss when they go on vacation. You may get a pay raise.

TAURUS

Everything is falling into place. At work, you’ll be inspired by leading pro­jects, which will help you work towards achie­ving your goals.

GEMINI

You must recharge your batteries to improve all areas of your life. Being open spiritually will help you transform your life and improve your well-being.

CANCER

You’ll organize a memorable group activity. The results will only be as good as the effort you put in. You’ll also overcome some of your shyness by being part of it.

LEO

You’ll have a lot of responsibilities on your plate. Prioritize them according to your abilities. Your loved ones will help you create a plan to be as efficient as possible.

VIRGO

Going back to school isn’t easy. How­­ever, it’s a decision that will benefit you and align with your values and life goals. Perseverance is the key to success. Fortunately, you’ll have the support of your loved ones.

LIBRA

You must weigh the pros and cons before making a choice. You’ll join a spiritual movement that will broa­den your horizons and help you improve your quality of life.

SCORPIO

Think things through before deci­ding, even if you’re being pressu­red. Your intuition will guide you. If you’re patient, the answers will come to you.

SAGITTARIUS

Take your time when preparing a negotiation. You’ll find a solution to all your financial problems or get the job of your dreams.

CAPRICORN

You must calculate what you can af­ford before going on a shopping spree at a high-end store. You may also want to improve your appearance to take on more important tasks at work.

AQUARIUS

You’ll enjoy spending time at home. You may also skip working at the office to be more efficient. You’ll deep clean your house.

PISCES

You may have a misunderstanding with a family member. Don’t draw out the situation before setting the record straight. You must determine who’s making the decisions. Otherwise, the problem will remain unclear.