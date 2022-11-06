Your Weekly Horoscope

November 6, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 10 min on November 4, 2022
Seaway News
Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 6 TO 12, 2022

 

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES
You may get an unexpected promotion after a colleague leaves. You’ll take over for your boss when they go on vacation. You may get a pay raise.

TAURUS
Everything is falling into place. At work, you’ll be inspired by leading pro­jects, which will help you work towards achie­ving your goals.

GEMINI
You must recharge your batteries to improve all areas of your life. Being open spiritually will help you transform your life and improve your well-being.

CANCER
You’ll organize a memorable group activity. The results will only be as good as the effort you put in. You’ll also overcome some of your shyness by being part of it.

LEO
You’ll have a lot of responsibilities on your plate. Prioritize them according to your abilities. Your loved ones will help you create a plan to be as efficient as possible.

VIRGO
Going back to school isn’t easy. How­­ever, it’s a decision that will benefit you and align with your values and life goals. Perseverance is the key to success. Fortunately, you’ll have the support of your loved ones.

LIBRA
You must weigh the pros and cons before making a choice. You’ll join a spiritual movement that will broa­den your horizons and help you improve your quality of life.

SCORPIO
Think things through before deci­ding, even if you’re being pressu­red. Your intuition will guide you. If you’re patient, the answers will come to you.

SAGITTARIUS
Take your time when preparing a negotiation. You’ll find a solution to all your financial problems or get the job of your dreams.

CAPRICORN
You must calculate what you can af­ford before going on a shopping spree at a high-end store. You may also want to improve your appearance to take on more important tasks at work.

AQUARIUS
You’ll enjoy spending time at home. You may also skip working at the office to be more efficient. You’ll deep clean your house.

PISCES
You may have a misunderstanding with a family member. Don’t draw out the situation before setting the record straight. You must determine who’s making the decisions. Otherwise, the problem will remain unclear.

