YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 10 TO 16, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

You’ll dream of escaping the cold of winter and putting your feet in the warm sands of the tropics while the sun shines down on you. You could even take this opportunity to embark on a spiritual journey.

TAURUS

It doesn’t take much to move you. You must make some changes to get back to enjoying yourself. Taking part in festivities could help you to smile again. Don’t refuse an invitation.

GEMINI

It’s impossible to please everyone, no matter how hard you try or how much you compromise. You must weigh the pros and cons. At work and elsewhere, it may be necessary to take a more diplomatic approach in certain situations.

CANCER

You’ll be extremely efficient this week and get everything done — whether at work or home decorating for Christmas. You’ll pay attention to the small details so that everything in your home is perfect.

LEO

You’ll be put on a pedestal for performing a remarkable heroic deed. You may involuntarily participate in an activity. In return, you’ll receive a reward or at least some form of recognition.

VIRGO

You may have to change your holiday plans at the last minute and you’ll have to swap your decorations. You may also want to take some time to focus on a particular family member.

LIBRA

You may be considering treating yourself to a new car as a Christmas present. You’ll be on the move this week. You’ll have a lot of errands to run and a lot of details to manage.

SCORPIO

Spoil yourself and your family this festive season. There may be a system failure when it comes to paying your bills online. This week, you need your partner to be sensitive and take care of you.

SAGITTARIUS

Even though the shortest day of the year is fast approaching, you’ll find new ways to boost your energy. You’ll be asked to participate in several activities to break up the boredom. You could even consider a trip to celebrate.

CAPRICORN

Maintain your sense of harmony by avoiding constant exposure to current events through the media. Instead, read a fun book or an entertaining TV series. It’ll make you feel lighter and more serene.

AQUARIUS

You’ll help bring together many people, but you may find yourself among individuals you don’t feel very comfortable with. Remember to check up on your social network contacts to stay connected.

PISCES

You’ll oversee organizing everything for the holidays. You still have many tasks to complete before the end of the year, and time is running out. Certain relationships will drain your energy.