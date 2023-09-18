Cornwall Regional Airport Celebrating 50 Years of Aviation

The Cornwall Regional Airport is hosting a community celebration on Saturday, September 30th to mark its golden anniversary.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to stop by the Cornwall Aviation building at the airport from 1 pm to 4 pm to celebrate 50 years of flying. There will be entertainment, displays, photo ops, meet and greet opportunities with pilots and more.

There will also be an official ceremony at 2 pm and some classic airplanes on display (weather permitting) including some World War II vintage aircraft and a deHaviland DHC1 Chipmunk, a 1950’s vintage Royal Canadian Air Force trainer.

The Chipmunk was one of four aircraft owned by Stefan Toczyski, the man who’s vision started the idea of a local airport in 1973. A World War II veteran, Toczyski came to Canada and started a successful engineering firm while also pursuing his passion for flying – and the airport grew from there.

“We’re going to try and recreate (those early days) at the celebration,” said Steve Small, Airport Manager.

Located just east of Cornwall in Summerstown, the Cornwall Regional Airport was family-owned until 1984 when it became a municipal airport supported by the City of Cornwall and Township of South Glengarry. You can learn more about the history of the airport here.

The 50th anniversary celebration will give residents and visitors a chance to see the facility up close.

“It’s a good opportunity to see the airport first-hand and discover all that it has to offer,” adds Mr. Small.