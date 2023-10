Our members celebrated the 75th anniversary of the club Richelieu de Cornwall on Friday, September 22nd, 2023.

From left to right, Communication Director, R/Diane Pilon, Vice-President #2, R/Michel Pilon, President, R/Michel Dubuc, and Vice-President # 1 R/Denise Dubé.

We presently have 23 active members. Our nnext main event will be our golf tournement and lobster diner on Friday the 7th of June 2024.