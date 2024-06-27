FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Austin Wilson, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 26, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order and fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on June 21, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to a bail supervision program. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man failed to report to the supervision program. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 26, 2024, police located the man. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Carrie Anderson, 33, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 26, 2024, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged:

On Dec. 15, 2022, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to report to a bail supervision program and to reside at an address approved by the bail supervision program and to not move from that address without obtaining prior approval from the bail supervision program. It is also alleged on this date, the woman failed to report to the bail supervision program. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation also revealed the woman was not living at the address she was supposed to be residing at. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Jan. 12, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Nov. 24, 2023, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Feb. 2, 2024, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not associate or communicate with a specific individual. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the individual’s residence and stole several items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On June 26, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matters. The warrants were executed and she was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Jamie Malyon, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 26, 2024, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of mischief under $5,000. It is alleged between June 26, 2023, and Aug. 22, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report to a probation officer and to notify the court or the probation officer in advance of any change of name or address. He failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged on Sept. 5, 2023, the man damaged property at two residences. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 26, 2024, the man was located by police at the courthouse. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Kayla Harps, 33, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 26, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on April 14, 2024, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 26, 2024, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 8, 2024.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Denis Orchard, 34, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 26, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 28, 2024, the man was scheduled to appear in court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 26, 2024, the man was taken into custody by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 25, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on June 26, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on June 26, 2024, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with her mother and to not attend her mother’s residence or any place she is known to be. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the woman attended her mother’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 8, 2024. The woman’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 27, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 27, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not contact or communicate with his girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of any place his girlfriend is known to live, work or frequent. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in contact with the woman. Police were called and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

SEARCH WARRANT RESULTS IN ARRESTS

Cornwall, ON – On the morning of June 25, 2024, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) conducted a search warrant in the area of Portland Drive. As a result of the warrant, two individuals were located and taken into custody.

Rene Clement, 37, and Meagan Malone, 38, both of Cornwall, were arrested, charged and held for a bail hearing. A substantial quantity of drugs and a significant amount of cash were seized.

The CPS, along with several partners, continues to investigate.

More information will be released in the coming days.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

