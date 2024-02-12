Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake.

February 12, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 24 min on February 5, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Paula Labonte
Comment count:
Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake.
Macey and her friends have been busy whipping up these yummy treats for Cupcake Day in support of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Pictured here Kinsey, Maeve, Dakota (holding Ryder), Macey (holding Pixie) and Emma. You can go to the website pick Cornwall-SDG, find Macey Gordon if you would like to support her page. If you would like to create your own page, please register and get your ovens ready to help animals in your community! Cupcakeday.ca

OSPCA of SDG kicks off ‘Cupcake day for OSPCA’.  The mission should you accept it to bake cupcakes, collect donations (or buy and eat them which is the avenue I opted for) for the OSPCA and in the process change animals lives . The OSPCA gets no government funding, which means it’s dependent on the public’s donations to provide the care needed for our local animals. Longtime manager Carol (15 years in Cornwall, 26 in total) mentioned that our community has always been an incredible source of support, noting the generosity and creativity of those who fundraise for them. For example in honor of  Cupcake Day, Macey Gordon pictured here with her friends have raised over $700 with her cupcakes and pupcakes, which can be purchased at the OSPCA for most of the month. FYI-Pupcakes are cupcakes made especially for our four legged friends but look good enough to eat!

On February 10 and 24 volunteer Darlene Bennett will be at Petsmart with her cupcakes and pupcakes in support of Cupcake Day. There is also a raffle for a gift basket with a variety of items donated from Hummingbird gift shop, a quilt from Caroline Boots, an anonymous donation of a $250 gift certificate from Simply Wellness, and even a beautiful paw print inspired decoration from a local artist. You can find out more and check out the raffle on their Facebook page.

On average, it cost the SPCA $624 to take care of a cat prior to it being adopted and for dogs that cost is $678 now imagine that times hundreds of animals a year, add staffing facility, maintenance and medical emergencies and you have an organization that appreciates all the help they can get.

Find out more about Cupcake day and how you too can bake and donate, to buy raffle tickets or if you wish to adopt an animal, check out: https://ontariospca.ca/who-we-are/events/cupcake-day-2024/

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

The Agape Centre is thrilled to now be a regular contributor in the Seaway News. For those of you who may not know, the Agape Centre is our area’s largest food bank and…

Police Blotter
Local News

Police Blotter

DRUG WARRANT Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Feb. 7, 2024, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) conducted a drug warrant in the 100-block of Baldwin Ave. As a result,…