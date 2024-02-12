Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake.

OSPCA of SDG kicks off ‘Cupcake day for OSPCA’. The mission should you accept it to bake cupcakes, collect donations (or buy and eat them which is the avenue I opted for) for the OSPCA and in the process change animals lives . The OSPCA gets no government funding, which means it’s dependent on the public’s donations to provide the care needed for our local animals. Longtime manager Carol (15 years in Cornwall, 26 in total) mentioned that our community has always been an incredible source of support, noting the generosity and creativity of those who fundraise for them. For example in honor of Cupcake Day, Macey Gordon pictured here with her friends have raised over $700 with her cupcakes and pupcakes, which can be purchased at the OSPCA for most of the month. FYI-Pupcakes are cupcakes made especially for our four legged friends but look good enough to eat!

On February 10 and 24 volunteer Darlene Bennett will be at Petsmart with her cupcakes and pupcakes in support of Cupcake Day. There is also a raffle for a gift basket with a variety of items donated from Hummingbird gift shop, a quilt from Caroline Boots, an anonymous donation of a $250 gift certificate from Simply Wellness, and even a beautiful paw print inspired decoration from a local artist. You can find out more and check out the raffle on their Facebook page.

On average, it cost the SPCA $624 to take care of a cat prior to it being adopted and for dogs that cost is $678 now imagine that times hundreds of animals a year, add staffing facility, maintenance and medical emergencies and you have an organization that appreciates all the help they can get.

Find out more about Cupcake day and how you too can bake and donate, to buy raffle tickets or if you wish to adopt an animal, check out: https://ontariospca.ca/who-we-are/events/cupcake-day-2024/