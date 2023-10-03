Cornwall joins the race to conserve and restore Canada’s wetlands

Duck and Run event encourages residents to lace up to support Ducks Unlimited Canada

Calling all runners, walkers…and waddlers! On Saturday, October 14, Cornwall will host “Duck and Run”— a five-kilometer fun run at Lamoureux Park to support the conservation and restoration of one of the planet’s most important ecosystems: our wetlands.

Proceeds from the event support Ducks Unlimited Canada, the nation’s leading conservation organization dedicated to wetlands. Wetlands are home to countless species of plants, birds and animals. They also help to mitigate the impacts of severe weather while providing outdoor recreation and clean water to people and communities. Wetlands benefit us every day, but they continue to be destroyed. Now, more than ever, they need our help.

The Duck and Run is an opportunity for family and friends to come together, enjoy the outdoors and show their support for wetland conservation in communities across Canada, including Cornwall, Bradford and Ottawa on October 14 and 15. Together, participants, donors and sponsors are joining forces to “duck and run” towards a better future. In Ontario, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Canada are sponsoring Duck and Run Events in Cornwall, Bradford and Ottawa. In Cornwall, details for the Duck and Run event are below:

Duck and Run Cornwall, ON

Lamoureux Park

October 14, 2023

Registration 9:00 a.m.

Run begins at 10:00 a.m.

“At Ducks Unlimited Canada, we believe the need for nature connects all people,” says Rhonda McDougal, Ducks Unlimited Canada’s national director of business development. “The Duck and Run is a unique event that invites people to lace up, get active and spend quality time outdoors, all while giving back to the natural areas that give so much to us. We’re extremely grateful for all the volunteers and organizers who are helping bring communities together in the name of conservation.”

DUC infrastructure enhancement projects include Cooper Marsh – a Provincially Significant Class 1 wetland on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River in South Glengarry Township and a beloved destination for birders, families and eco-tourists alike. The site is about a half hour from where the Cornwall event takes place.

Beyond supporting a good cause, Duck and Run participants can expect great giveaways, prizes, and more. To learn more about how you can support wetland conservation and participate in the upcoming Duck and Run event, please visit www.ducks.ca/run