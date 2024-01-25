Cornwall Police Blotter

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 53-year-old Akwesasne woman was arrested on Jan. 23, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with breach of recognizance. It is alleged on Dec. 18, 2023, the woman was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to not contact her son. It is alleged, the woman was in contact with him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 23, 2024, the woman was held in custody by the Canada Border Services Agency, which turned her over to the Cornwall Police Service. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 14, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 23, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on Jan. 23, 2024, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 20, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, THEFT UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 23, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Jan. 21, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man stole his mother’s television. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 23, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.