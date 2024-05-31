Cornwall police officers start wearing body cameras

May 31, 2024 at 8 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) began its first phase of a body-worn camera pilot project May 29.

The CPS Board originally approved the purchase of body-worn cameras on Jan. 19, 2023. “They will be eventually worn by all front-line officers and will provide an unbiased and independent account of police interactions with the public,” says the police department.

In the initial phase, a controlled group of officers on each shift will be equipped with the device.

“The use of body-worn cameras will provide greater transparency between police officers and the community,” said S/Sgt. George Knezevic. “Body-worn cameras will significantly enhance public trust and accountability by offering transparent and objective records of police interactions.”

The body-worn cameras will be used to:

  • Provide a visual account of police interactions
  • Capture evidence as part of investigations and may streamline court proceedings by minimizing the time and resources needed to resolve a case
  • Promote accountability and professionalism within the police service and support the fair administration and fair resolution of complaints against officers

 All records and evidence captured by the body-worn camera will be stored on a cloud-based platform provided by AXON Canada.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from St. Regis, QC, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the youth was scheduled…

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT Cornwall, ON – Mekhi McLean-Cuffe, 25, of Ajax, ON, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Sept. 22, 2017,…

28 illegal firearms seized
Local News

28 illegal firearms seized

A total of 28 firearms along with magazines and ammunition have been seized in Cornwall, leading to numerous firearms trafficking charges being laid against a 38-year-old…