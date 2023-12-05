Local businesses team up to raise money for House of Lazarus

PAULA LABONTE

“Last year we were blessed to create a fantastic Alice in Wonderland piece and auctioned it off for $375.00 with 100% of the money donated to House of Lazarus Community Outreach Mission. With the positive feedback we decided to do the same thing this year.” Said Amy Kroeze of Same as it Never Was. Amy refinished the three unique Volkswagen themed pieces with the help of Julie from Homestead Living’s donation of paint products. The dresser set is being displayed at Barnfull O’Goodies located in the Morrisburg Shopping Plaza, the online auction runs until December 17, 23 on the Barnfull O’Goodies Facebook page.

“Being able to support those in our communities that need a little extra is what it is all about.”