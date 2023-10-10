Ontario Driving Economic Growth in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Province investing up to $29,588 on local project

Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry announced that Cornwall and The Counties Community Futures Development will receive up to $19,700, and The Township of South Glengarry will receive up to $9,888 in funding through the latest intake of the Rural Economic Development program (RED).

The RED program supports projects that diversify rural economies, retain skilled workers, and create jobs in local communities. The province is investing over $4.3 million in cost-share funding through the 2023 intake, which will support up to 80 projects across the province.

“I am pleased to hear that ACCFutures and The Township of South Glengarry received the Rural Economic Development program funding,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for StormontDundas-South Glengarry. “This funding will help support important projects in our small communities and contribute to the province’s economic growth.”

“The ACCSuccession: Business Legacy Program is our commitment to the entrepreneurial spirit of our region. At its core, it’s about guiding businesses through pivotal transition moments, ensuring that the legacy of one entrepreneur can seamlessly evolve into the next chapter with another. It’s about continuity, growth, and the future of Akwesasne, Cornwall, and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry.”

-Greg Pietersma, Executive Director, ACCFutures

“The RED grant will help us leverage technology to implement CRM software to track business and investor inquiries, automate processes such as grant applications, and allow us to track KPIs. A portion of the funding will be used to create digital tools and resources to support business expansion and investment attraction.”

-Jennifer Treverton, Economic Development Officer, Township of South Glengarry

“Our government values rural communities throughout the province, and this program provides municipalities, Indigenous communities, and not-for-profits with the funding they need for projects that contribute to local economic vitality,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “The Rural Economic Development program is another example of how our government is ensuring small towns and communities across Ontario continue to share in the province’s growth and economic prosperity.”

The RED program provides cost-share funding support towards activities that create strong rural communities. This includes funding assistance to build local capacity and improve job prospects. The program aligns with the government’s priorities of removing barriers to investment, opening doors to rural economic development, and creating good jobs across the province.