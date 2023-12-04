Poptronic Rentals and Studio, Akwesasne’s New Virtual Reality Business, Recognized as Recipient of Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant

POPTRONIC

AKWESASNE, Dec. 2, 2023 Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) and the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) proudly announced the distinguished awardees of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant. Among the ten recipients spanning Indigenous businesses across Ontario, was Poptronic Rentals and Studio from Akwesasne.

Each recipient is set to receive $7,500, a financial injection aimed at propelling their business objectives and fostering opportunities within their respective communities. Poptronic plans to invest this into their virtual reality studio space in Akwesasne, located behind Express Gas. They hope to expand their VR solutions to include more mental health and fitness apps, training, education, and overall more robust offerings into their VR service!

Expressing gratitude for this prestigious acknowledgment, Chatnie Herne, Chief Technology Officer from Poptronic, stated, “We’d like to thank Hydro One and the CCAB for selecting us as a recipient of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant. At Poptronic, we strive to bring the magic and awe of virtual reality to the vibrant community of Akwesasne, while providing VR solutions to innovators across Canada.”

