New Deputy Chief Building Official (CBO) hired

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Municipality of South Dundas will officially welcome a new Deputy Chief Building Official (CBO) on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Tyler Thorne will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role in South Dundas. Thorne has worked as Deputy CBO for the Township of South Glengarry since 2021.

“A great new hire for our Municipality, we welcome Deputy Chief Building Official Tyler Thorne to Team South Dundas!” said Mayor Jason Broad.

“We are super pleased to have Tyler join us with the experience and qualifications he holds. He will help us continue to improve each of our departments as he can hit the ground running.”

Thorne has successfully completed the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Examination Program including: CBO Legal Process, House, HVAC–House and Plumbing All Buildings. He is continuing to work towards acquiring additional qualifications.

In addition to his education, Thorne holds years of hands-on experience in the role.

Prior to his work as Deputy CBO, Thorne worked as a marble mason, carpenter, contractor and custom home builder in Alberta.

“We moved (to Ontario) about three-and-a-half years ago. My wife was born and raised here but we met and had our kids in Calgary,” said Thorne. “A few years ago, we thought about making a permanent move.”

Thorne is excited to be working closer to home in his new role.

“I am looking forward to the future and growing in my role in South Dundas. I think South Dundas Staff and Council really work together to help each other achieve their goals,” said Thorne.