South Dundas 2023 Awards of Excellence nominations open May 18

The Municipality of South Dundas is pleased to announce the fifth annual Awards of Excellence program is seeking nominations beginning May 18, 2023. The deadline for entry is June 15, 2023.

The Awards of Excellence program recognizes and celebrates growth and success in the Municipality. These awards shine a spotlight on success stories of local businesses and individuals who are contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the South Dundas community.

There are eight award categories: Agricultural Leadership Award, Business of the Year Award, Community Builder Award, Green Award, Innovation Award, New Business Award, Tourism Award and Young Professional Award.

A ceremony recognizing the award winners will take place during the fall.

“South Dundas is rich with local businesses and working professionals whose efforts inspire new ideas and help develop South Dundas as a prosperous location,” said Economic Development Officer Rob Hunter. “We believe this program is a great way to recognize the amazing people and businesses in our community.”

“The Excellence Awards champion and promote our local success stories. It’s important that we celebrate our local businesses and individuals who have helped to shape South Dundas into what it is today,” said Mayor Jason Broad.

Nominating is quick and easy using our online nomination form. It can be found on our website here: Awards of Excellence | South Dundas

Everyone is encouraged to nominate a business, organization or individual who they feel is deserving of this recognition. Self-nominations will be accepted.

If you have questions about the awards program or the nomination process, contact Rob Hunter at rhunter@southdundas.com or 613-543-2673 ext. 4751.