Cornwall Police Blotter

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 15, 2024, and charged with two counts of criminal harassment. It is alleged on Jan. 17, 2024, the youth harassed individuals known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 15, 2024, the youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Tina Benedict, 59, of Akwesasne, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Feb. 13, 2024, the woman was scheduled to attend court, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Feb. 15, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Malik Iqbal, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. On Feb. 15, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to notify the court or probation officer of any change of name, address or employment. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was revealed the man had not notified the court of an address change. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Mary Hamilton, 46, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2024, and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on Jan. 26, 2024, the woman made threats to another individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 15, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.