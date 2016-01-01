CORNWALL, Ontario - Although the first Starbucks in Cornwall has been serving customers for a few weeks, they held their official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14. As a part of the day’s celebration and to show their appreciation to their customers the Seattle based coffeehouse chain at 1232 Brookdale Avenue offered free beverages with any complimentary cash donation to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation and the Community Addiction and Mental Health Centre between 9 a.m. and noon.