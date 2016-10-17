Cornwall, Ontario - Cornwall’s Home Depot was transformed into Santa’s workshop Wednesday, Dec. 21, as employees prepared to deliver some festive merriment to local families in need. It was 3 years ago that Donovan St. Denis and the store’s management team decided that they wanted to do something more for the community around Christmas. With some significant help from employees, head office, and Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, the team was able to once again pull off a very merry Christmas for 20 local families.