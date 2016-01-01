2017 Visitor's Guide getting ready to roll

CORNWALL, Ontario - The final Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Accommodation Review Committee (ARC) Public Consultation meeting will be held this evening in support of Char-Lan District High School.

Searching for safety in Internet Exchanges

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Friday, Jan. 20, the Cornwall Community Police Service (CCPS) unveiled their new Internet Exchange Zone, a site designed to promote safety when buying or selling things to strangers met on the internet.

IROQUOIS, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the assistance of SD&G OPP Crime Unit members continue an investigation into a reported armed robbery at a business in the Village of Iroquois, South Dundas Township.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - Overnight between Jan. 11 and 12 several vehicles were entered as they were parked at residences on Moss Drive and Chantine Drive, South Stormont Township. Inside, cash, wallets and personal identification items were stolen.

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals have announced that they have had to cancel their road game on Sunday night against the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.

BERLIN, New Hampshire — Anthony Mezzagno’s hat trick propelled the Cornwall Nationals to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night over the Berlin River Drivers.

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nationals three-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime over the Port Huron Prowlers.

CORNWALL, Ontario - Its been 35 years since Farm Boy was founded here in Cornwall. Founder Jean-Louis Bellemare said that many things have changed, but the store's commitment to great food, great value and great customer service has not.

CORNWALL, Ontario - With the New Year, Beyond 21 is busy developing exciting new programs and events to help developmentally disabled adults better integrate into the community.

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Annual Regimental Family Levée of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders regiment turned 149 this year, just one year younger than Confederation, and to make the special occasion, the regiment continued to honour the regiment’s first commanding officer, Col. Darby Bergin.

CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>

CORNWALL, Ontario - Citizens of Cornwall must have a say in this year's budget process, one which will likely see significant cuts to City services. However, these discussions have to be based on informed discussions of real numbers and I feel that many residents will need to be shown what is really at stake this year.

