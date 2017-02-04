Girls Night Out!

French Catholic school board support workers threaten strike

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a press release to the media on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 4155 which represents support employees in the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) said they could strike as early as Sunday, Feb. 5.

Ticketing laws tighten up in 2017

CORNWALL, Ontario - Ontario Drivers will soon face additional penalties on unpaid parking and traffic tickets as the province prepares to employ a program which would deny drivers with delinquent fines their right to renew license plates.

West captures seventh President’s Cup

CORNWALL, Ontario – Kale Howarth scored two back-to-back goals for Team West, giving them a 4-3 victory over Team East at the 12th annual CJHL Prospects Game, which was hosted at Cornwall’s Ed Lumley Arena on Weds. Jan. 25.

Nationals move into second place

BERLIN, New Hampshire — Anthony Mezzagno’s hat trick propelled the Cornwall Nationals to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night over the Berlin River Drivers.

Farm Boy's hometown of Cornwall is ready to celebrate

CORNWALL, Ontario - Its been 35 years since Farm Boy was founded here in Cornwall. Founder Jean-Louis Bellemare said that many things have changed, but the store's commitment to great food, great value and great customer service has not.

Amazing Rotary Rally returns to Cornwall, May 14

CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>

Letter to the Editor: The Cost of Policing

Editor Full disclosure, I am a retired member of the OPP. I have not been coached by anyone to submit this letter. To the Editor Once again we watch helplessly as our City Council wrestles with our 2017 budget. This city is so desperate to save money that anything and everything is on the table, and rightly so.

