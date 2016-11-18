Fighting wind farms

Featured News

CORNWALL, Ontario – One of Cornwall's oldest institutions celebrated its 75 year legacy on Monday, Dec.26.

CORNWALL, Ontario - On December 20, 2016, during an enforcement operation, the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) intercepted a cube van exiting a South Glengarry shoreline property. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 3,080 kilograms of contraband fine cut tobacco.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - The Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) ruled on Wednesday that broadband internet should be made an accessible utility in the same way as a home phone.

Cornwall, Ontario - Cornwall’s Home Depot was transformed into Santa’s workshop Wednesday, Dec. 21, as employees prepared to deliver some festive merriment to local families in need. It was 3 years ago that Donovan St. Denis and the store’s management team decided that they wanted to do something more for the community around Christmas. With some significant help from employees, head office, and Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, the team was able to once again pull off a very merry Christmas for 20 local families.

News

CORNWALL, Ontario - Five people have been arrested following a seven-month investigation into a human smuggling operation in the Cornwall-Massena area as part of Operation Project Oinertia.

CORNWALL, Ontario - Facing the prospect of a steep increase on residential property taxes, the Community Agencies Committee carefully considered the more than $200, 000 in funding requests it had before it on Wednesday night.

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Dec. 14, 2016 members of the Cornwall Street Crime Unit executed a drug warrant at a Marlborough Street address. During the search of the residence a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, hydromorphone, contraband tobacco, Canadian currency, US currency and a stolen E bike was located.

Sports

Community

CORNWALL, Ontario - Winter weather is here and the Agapé Centre wants to get residents to start thinking now of the less fortunate stuck our in the cold.

Business

Living

CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>

Opinion

Latest News

