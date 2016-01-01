Mike Smith challenges chefs at NAV Centre
CORNWALL, Ontario - World famous chef Mike Smith was at the NAV Centre to judge the culinary skills of the chefs competing in the IACC Copper Skillet competition.
CORNWALL, Ontario - World famous chef Mike Smith was at the NAV Centre to judge the culinary skills of the chefs competing in the IACC Copper Skillet competition.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The final Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Accommodation Review Committee (ARC) Public Consultation meeting will be held this evening in support of Char-Lan District High School.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The RCMP is warning citizens about a new approach to the old CRA scam.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall and the SD&G area can expect snow mixed with ice pellets starting Monday evening and continuing over the following 24 hours.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Friday, Jan. 20, the Cornwall Community Police Service (CCPS) unveiled their new Internet Exchange Zone, a site designed to promote safety when buying or selling things to strangers met on the internet.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Both the St. Lawrence River Institute and the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area will be receiving financial support from the Trillium Foundation.
IROQUOIS, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the assistance of SD&G OPP Crime Unit members continue an investigation into a reported armed robbery at a business in the Village of Iroquois, South Dundas Township.
SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - Overnight between Jan. 11 and 12 several vehicles were entered as they were parked at residences on Moss Drive and Chantine Drive, South Stormont Township. Inside, cash, wallets and personal identification items were stolen.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals have announced that they have had to cancel their road game on Sunday night against the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.
BERLIN, New Hampshire — Anthony Mezzagno’s hat trick propelled the Cornwall Nationals to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night over the Berlin River Drivers.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Monday, Dec. 5 Cornwall's Ed Lumley Arena was announced as the host of the 20th annual Canadian Junior Hockey League Prospects game.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nationals three-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime over the Port Huron Prowlers.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Its been 35 years since Farm Boy was founded here in Cornwall. Founder Jean-Louis Bellemare said that many things have changed, but the store's commitment to great food, great value and great customer service has not.
LONG SAULT, Ontario - The students at Longue Sault Public School have taken remembrance a lot further than just Remembrance Day.
CORNWALL, Ontario - With the New Year, Beyond 21 is busy developing exciting new programs and events to help developmentally disabled adults better integrate into the community.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Annual Regimental Family Levée of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders regiment turned 149 this year, just one year younger than Confederation, and to make the special occasion, the regiment continued to honour the regiment’s first commanding officer, Col. Darby Bergin.
CORNWALL, Ont. – The taps opened and the suds flowed as thirsty craft beer enthusiasts, well-wishers, and dignitaries came out to toast the success of Rurban Brewing.
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>
CORNWALL, Ont. – Fans across the region will miss the lively, yet soothing voice of Sue Stewart as the final chapter of a 20-year career draws to a close.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Citizens of Cornwall must have a say in this year's budget process, one which will likely see significant cuts to City services. However, these discussions have to be based on informed discussions of real numbers and I feel that many residents will need to be shown what is really at stake this year.