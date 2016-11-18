75 years of memories
CORNWALL, Ontario – One of Cornwall's oldest institutions celebrated its 75 year legacy on Monday, Dec.26.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On December 20, 2016, during an enforcement operation, the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) intercepted a cube van exiting a South Glengarry shoreline property. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 3,080 kilograms of contraband fine cut tobacco.
UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - The Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) ruled on Wednesday that broadband internet should be made an accessible utility in the same way as a home phone.
Cornwall, Ontario - Cornwall’s Home Depot was transformed into Santa’s workshop Wednesday, Dec. 21, as employees prepared to deliver some festive merriment to local families in need. It was 3 years ago that Donovan St. Denis and the store’s management team decided that they wanted to do something more for the community around Christmas. With some significant help from employees, head office, and Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, the team was able to once again pull off a very merry Christmas for 20 local families.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Five people have been arrested following a seven-month investigation into a human smuggling operation in the Cornwall-Massena area as part of Operation Project Oinertia.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Facing the prospect of a steep increase on residential property taxes, the Community Agencies Committee carefully considered the more than $200, 000 in funding requests it had before it on Wednesday night.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Dec. 14, 2016 members of the Cornwall Street Crime Unit executed a drug warrant at a Marlborough Street address. During the search of the residence a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, hydromorphone, contraband tobacco, Canadian currency, US currency and a stolen E bike was located.
CORNWALL, Ontario - As of 1 a.m. Dec. 15, tonight, parking on any roadway between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. is prohibited regardless of weather conditions.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nationals scored early and often on Thursday night en route to a 9-2 victory over the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Seaway Naturopathic & Wellness Clinic is offering natural treatments for the bodies, minds and souls of the residents of Cornwall and the surrounding area.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Winter weather is here and the Agapé Centre wants to get residents to start thinking now of the less fortunate stuck our in the cold.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The United Way's 10/10 campaign is sweeping social media and raising awareness about the value of donating in support of local causes.
CORNWALL, Ontario - In an epic display of community support, people packed into the New Rangatang’s Nightclub on Sunday afternoon to raise money for Hannah Jackson and her family.
CORNWALL, Ont. – The taps opened and the suds flowed as thirsty craft beer enthusiasts, well-wishers, and dignitaries came out to toast the success of Rurban Brewing.
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>
CORNWALL, Ont. – Fans across the region will miss the lively, yet soothing voice of Sue Stewart as the final chapter of a 20-year career draws to a close.