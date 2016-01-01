2017 Visitor's Guide getting ready to roll

Starbucks supports hospital in Grand Opening

CORNWALL, Ontario - Although the first Starbucks in Cornwall has been serving customers for a few weeks, they held their official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14. As a part of the day’s celebration and to show their appreciation to their customers the Seattle based coffeehouse chain at 1232 Brookdale Avenue offered free beverages with any complimentary cash donation to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation and the Community Addiction and Mental Health Centre between 9 a.m. and noon.

SOUTH LANCASTER, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell was in South Lancaster on Thursday, January 12 at the Legion Hall to hear the concerns of local residents about the provincial budget.

LONG SAULT, Ontario - In a report presented Wednesday evening to the South Stormont Council, Council learned the Upper Canada District School Board’s (UCDSB) plans for Longue Sault Public School (LSPS) and Rothwell-Osnabruck (R-O) K – 12 School will have a large economic loss in South Stormont.

CORNWALL, Ontario - City of Cornwall Chief Financial Officer Tracey Bailey explained to council that the City's seniors home Glen Stor Dun Lodge would be receiving less money from the provincial government this year.

CORNWALL, Ontario - Members of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU) a division of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), were in Cornwall to kick off a campaign to fight the dangerous rates of hospital acquired infections in Ontario.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Between Jan. 3-4, 2017, a commercial trailer was stolen from a property on Fallowfield Road, South Glengarry Township.

ST. ANDREWS, Ontario - On Jan. 4, 2017 at approximately 2:27 a.m., an SD&G OPP officer intercepted a pedestrian on Highway 138, South Stormont Township (St-Andrews West area).

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nationals three-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime over the Port Huron Prowlers.

CORNWALL, Ontario - With the New Year, Beyond 21 is busy developing exciting new programs and events to help developmentally disabled adults better integrate into the community.

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the final Mass will be celebrated in the Roman Catholic church of Sainte-Croix, which was founded on Jan. 17, 1954 when it was detached from the parish of Saint-Félix-de-Valois.

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Seaway Food Festival has announced that the third annual Summer Beer Fest will take place on June 24 in a new location.

CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>

