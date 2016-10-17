Kelsey's Closes

75 Years of Memories

Canada 150 Opens

A great time with The Family

Memorial TreeMan crashes through Port of Entry

Featured News

Local Church to close

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the final Mass will be celebrated in the Roman Catholic church of Sainte-Croix, which was founded on Jan. 17, 1954 when it was detached from the parish of Saint-Félix-de-Valois.

Beer Fest moving downtown

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Seaway Food Festival has announced that the third annual Summer Beer Fest will take place on June 24 in a new location.

News

Pair try to steal TVs

CORNWALL, Ontario - Lisa Sauve, 29 and Joseph Menard, 54 both of Cornwall were arrested and charged with theft under $5, 000. Sauve was also charged with breaching her recognizance for failing to keep the peace.

Cause identified in St. Felix street fire

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Ontario Fire Marshal, in-cooperation with the Cornwall Fire Service and the Cornwall Community Police have completed their investigation of an early morning fire that occurred on Boxing Day.

Guy Lauzon joins Kevin O'Leary's exploratory committee

CORNWALL, Ontario - On the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, businessman a Kevin O'Leary launched a website listing members of his exploratory committee. The committee will help O'Leary test the waters and decide if now is the time for him to declare his bid for the Conservative Party leadership.

Sports

The Grey Cup will be making a stop in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals are thrilled to announce that Dan West of the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa REDBLACKS will be in attendance at a Nationals game in February – with the Grey Cup!

Community

Keeping cats out of the cold

CORNWALL, Ontario - Khloe and her friend Amelie were heartbroken when they heard neighbourhood cats meowing out in the cold on New Year's Eve.

Strong support for the CCH right before the holidays

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation extends warm thanks to Ontario Power Generation for an incredibly generous donation of $10,000 to our new Community Addiction and Mental Health Centre, just in time for the holidays. CCHF Foundation is grateful for OPG’s support to help keep our community healthy.

Home Depot continues to give back at Christmas

Cornwall, Ontario - Cornwall’s Home Depot was transformed into Santa’s workshop Wednesday, Dec. 21, as employees prepared to deliver some festive merriment to local families in need. It was 3 years ago that Donovan St. Denis and the store’s management team decided that they wanted to do something more for the community around Christmas. With some significant help from employees, head office, and Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, the team was able to once again pull off a very merry Christmas for 20 local families.

Business

Living

Amazing Rotary Rally returns to Cornwall, May 14

CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>

Opinion

Latest News

Life continues to get more expensive under the Wynne Liberals

CRTF seize 3 tons of tobacco

Rural representatives applaud Broadband decision

Human traffickers arrested

Brookdale is now open to traffic

Boys and Girls Club raise the Grade with art

Long Sault and Cornwall residents win $100, 000 lotto

Bill McGimpsey to step down as Library Board Chair

Third times the charm on water & sewer budget

Water main break on Sydney