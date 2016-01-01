2017 Visitor's Guide getting ready to roll

Safety for Internet Exchanges

Farm Boy celebrates

Cost of closing schools in South Glengarry

Minister visits Char-Lan

Featured News

Chili showdown in Martintown

MARTINTOWN, Ontario - There were slow cookers as far as the eye could see in Martintown on Saturday at the Chili Cookoff fundraiser.

Delegarde addresses library closure concerns

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - Bill McGimpsey stepped down from his role as chair of the SD&G library board, stirring controversy following the decision to close three SD&G library branches in August 2016. McGimpsey served as chair for 10 years, and assuming the role is South Dundas Mayor, Evonne Delegarde.

CDSBEO moves forward with review

CORNWALL, Ontario - At the Regular Board Meeting on Oct. 4, 2016 trustees of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) voted for a Pupil Accommodation Review of several Cornwall schools. This could potentially lead to closures as soon as June 2018.

News

New focus on fish at River Institute

CORNWALL, Ontario - The St. Lawrence River Institute had a major announcement on Thursday morning that could change the way we understand the river that our community depends on.

Searching for safety in Internet Exchanges

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Friday, Jan. 20, the Cornwall Community Police Service (CCPS) unveiled their new Internet Exchange Zone, a site designed to promote safety when buying or selling things to strangers met on the internet.

Sports

Nationals cancel road game

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals have announced that they have had to cancel their road game on Sunday night against the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.

Nationals move into second place

BERLIN, New Hampshire — Anthony Mezzagno’s hat trick propelled the Cornwall Nationals to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night over the Berlin River Drivers.

Nationals come from behind to win in OT

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nationals three-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime over the Port Huron Prowlers.

Community

Young moms receive community TLC

CORNWALL , Ontario - For the past three years, the Early Years Centre has been offering the TLC (teaching and learning with your child) program to young mothers in the Cornwall area. On Weds. Jan. 25, seven participants graduated after completing a 20-week-semester in the program.

Skating at Archie's

CORNWALL, Ontario - For the first time in more than 20 years, the pond at Archie's Golf & Family Fun Centre was open to skaters.

The Legion Dons their inner Italian for MS fundraiser

CORNWALL, Ontario - Viva Italia! The smell of marinara, complete with basil, garlic, and other classic Italian flavours filled the air, and people’s stomachs, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 on Second St. W. the night of Friday, January 13, and it was all for a good cause.

Business

Living

Amazing Rotary Rally returns to Cornwall, May 14

CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>

Opinion

Letter to the Editor: The Cost of Policing

Editor Full disclosure, I am a retired member of the OPP. I have not been coached by anyone to submit this letter. To the Editor Once again we watch helplessly as our City Council wrestles with our 2017 budget. This city is so desperate to save money that anything and everything is on the table, and rightly so.

Latest News

The cost of closing schools in South Glengarry

McDonell hears concerns from Cornwall City Council.

Drug bust on Montreal Road.

Man saved from icy waters

Politicians face questions at Breakfast Connections

Four arrested in break-in

Trillium funding granted for local non-profits

Suspects sought in armed robbery

Several cars broken into in South Stormont

MPP hears budget concerns in SD&G