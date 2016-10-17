Better be ready to bowl for Big Brothers Big Sisters
CORNWALL, Ontario - For 37 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters have received strong support from the community on the bowling alleys of Cornwall.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the final Mass will be celebrated in the Roman Catholic church of Sainte-Croix, which was founded on Jan. 17, 1954 when it was detached from the parish of Saint-Félix-de-Valois.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Area businesses may be targeted for the latest version of telephone book advertising. This according to Chamber Executive Manager, Lezlie Strasser.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Seaway Food Festival has announced that the third annual Summer Beer Fest will take place on June 24 in a new location.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Lisa Sauve, 29 and Joseph Menard, 54 both of Cornwall were arrested and charged with theft under $5, 000. Sauve was also charged with breaching her recognizance for failing to keep the peace.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Ontario Fire Marshal, in-cooperation with the Cornwall Fire Service and the Cornwall Community Police have completed their investigation of an early morning fire that occurred on Boxing Day.
CORNWALL, Ontario - One person lost their life in an early morning fire on Boxing Day.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, businessman a Kevin O'Leary launched a website listing members of his exploratory committee. The committee will help O'Leary test the waters and decide if now is the time for him to declare his bid for the Conservative Party leadership.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals are thrilled to announce that Dan West of the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa REDBLACKS will be in attendance at a Nationals game in February – with the Grey Cup!
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Colts and the Benson Group are once again teaming up to support the St. Vincent De Paul Society with a Celebrity Charity Hockey Game.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Khloe and her friend Amelie were heartbroken when they heard neighbourhood cats meowing out in the cold on New Year's Eve.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Seaway Naturopathic & Wellness Clinic is offering natural treatments for the bodies, minds and souls of the residents of Cornwall and the surrounding area.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation extends warm thanks to Ontario Power Generation for an incredibly generous donation of $10,000 to our new Community Addiction and Mental Health Centre, just in time for the holidays. CCHF Foundation is grateful for OPG’s support to help keep our community healthy.
Cornwall, Ontario - Cornwall’s Home Depot was transformed into Santa’s workshop Wednesday, Dec. 21, as employees prepared to deliver some festive merriment to local families in need. It was 3 years ago that Donovan St. Denis and the store’s management team decided that they wanted to do something more for the community around Christmas. With some significant help from employees, head office, and Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, the team was able to once again pull off a very merry Christmas for 20 local families.
CORNWALL, Ont. – The taps opened and the suds flowed as thirsty craft beer enthusiasts, well-wishers, and dignitaries came out to toast the success of Rurban Brewing.
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>
CORNWALL, Ont. – Fans across the region will miss the lively, yet soothing voice of Sue Stewart as the final chapter of a 20-year career draws to a close.