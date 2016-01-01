Chili showdown in Martintown
MARTINTOWN, Ontario - There were slow cookers as far as the eye could see in Martintown on Saturday at the Chili Cookoff fundraiser.
MARTINTOWN, Ontario - There were slow cookers as far as the eye could see in Martintown on Saturday at the Chili Cookoff fundraiser.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Media outlets are reporting that escaped serial rapist David Maracle has been arrested in Cornwall.
SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - Bill McGimpsey stepped down from his role as chair of the SD&G library board, stirring controversy following the decision to close three SD&G library branches in August 2016. McGimpsey served as chair for 10 years, and assuming the role is South Dundas Mayor, Evonne Delegarde.
CORNWALL, Ontario - At the Regular Board Meeting on Oct. 4, 2016 trustees of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) voted for a Pupil Accommodation Review of several Cornwall schools. This could potentially lead to closures as soon as June 2018.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The St. Lawrence River Institute had a major announcement on Thursday morning that could change the way we understand the river that our community depends on.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The RCMP is warning citizens about a new approach to the old CRA scam.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall and the SD&G area can expect snow mixed with ice pellets starting Monday evening and continuing over the following 24 hours.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Friday, Jan. 20, the Cornwall Community Police Service (CCPS) unveiled their new Internet Exchange Zone, a site designed to promote safety when buying or selling things to strangers met on the internet.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals have announced that they have had to cancel their road game on Sunday night against the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.
BERLIN, New Hampshire — Anthony Mezzagno’s hat trick propelled the Cornwall Nationals to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night over the Berlin River Drivers.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Monday, Dec. 5 Cornwall's Ed Lumley Arena was announced as the host of the 20th annual Canadian Junior Hockey League Prospects game.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nationals three-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime over the Port Huron Prowlers.
CORNWALL , Ontario - For the past three years, the Early Years Centre has been offering the TLC (teaching and learning with your child) program to young mothers in the Cornwall area. On Weds. Jan. 25, seven participants graduated after completing a 20-week-semester in the program.
CORNWALL, Ontario - For the first time in more than 20 years, the pond at Archie's Golf & Family Fun Centre was open to skaters.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Viva Italia! The smell of marinara, complete with basil, garlic, and other classic Italian flavours filled the air, and people’s stomachs, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 on Second St. W. the night of Friday, January 13, and it was all for a good cause.
LONG SAULT, Ontario - The students at Longue Sault Public School have taken remembrance a lot further than just Remembrance Day.
CORNWALL, Ont. – The taps opened and the suds flowed as thirsty craft beer enthusiasts, well-wishers, and dignitaries came out to toast the success of Rurban Brewing.
CORNWALL, Ontario - With just over a month until opening night, rehearsals for Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s production of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat are now in full swing.
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– This is not your typical Lego activity. </span>
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>
Editor Full disclosure, I am a retired member of the OPP. I have not been coached by anyone to submit this letter. To the Editor Once again we watch helplessly as our City Council wrestles with our 2017 budget. This city is so desperate to save money that anything and everything is on the table, and rightly so.