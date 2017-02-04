Cornwall bowls its best for Big Brothers Big Sisters
CORNWALL, Ontario - Over 1, 000 bowlers came out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters at their annual Tim Horton's Bowl for Kids Sake event on Saturday, Feb. 4.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Over 1, 000 bowlers came out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters at their annual Tim Horton's Bowl for Kids Sake event on Saturday, Feb. 4.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Nationals are excited to host the Grey Cup on Saturday in what promises to be a historic evening at the Civic Complex.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Nav Centre will be bringing paradise for whiskey lovers right here to Cornwall this March.
CORNWALL, Ontario - In a press release to the media on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 4155 which represents support employees in the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) said they could strike as early as Sunday, Feb. 5.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The intersection at South Branch Rd and McConnell reopened following a two car collision.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Ontario Drivers will soon face additional penalties on unpaid parking and traffic tickets as the province prepares to employ a program which would deny drivers with delinquent fines their right to renew license plates.
CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Community Police Service has credited a vigilant citizen for helping them with arresting escaped convict David Maracle.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Media outlets are reporting that escaped serial rapist David Maracle has been arrested in Cornwall.
CORNWALL, Ontario – Kale Howarth scored two back-to-back goals for Team West, giving them a 4-3 victory over Team East at the 12th annual CJHL Prospects Game, which was hosted at Cornwall’s Ed Lumley Arena on Weds. Jan. 25.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Scotiabanks 2016-2017 NHL alumni tour is making its way to Cornwall later this month and tickets are already on sale at the Civic Complex Box Office.
BERLIN, New Hampshire — Anthony Mezzagno’s hat trick propelled the Cornwall Nationals to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night over the Berlin River Drivers.
CORNWALL, Ontario - On Monday, Dec. 5 Cornwall's Ed Lumley Arena was announced as the host of the 20th annual Canadian Junior Hockey League Prospects game.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Ottawa-based filmmaker, Lawrence Gunther joined festivalgoers at Aultsville Filmfest before and after the screening of his documentary, "What Lies Below."
CORNWALL, Ontario - When it comes to the kids at Boys and Girls Club of Cornwall/SDG, one thing is certain - they’re crazy about hockey.
CORNWALL, Ontario - Its been 35 years since Farm Boy was founded here in Cornwall. Founder Jean-Louis Bellemare said that many things have changed, but the store's commitment to great food, great value and great customer service has not.
SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Dr. Rachel Navaneelan's House of Hope was opened on the afternoon of Jan. 18 with strong support of the Cornwall Community.
CORNWALL, Ont. – The taps opened and the suds flowed as thirsty craft beer enthusiasts, well-wishers, and dignitaries came out to toast the success of Rurban Brewing.
CORNWALL, Ontario - With just over a month until opening night, rehearsals for Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s production of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat are now in full swing.
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– This is not your typical Lego activity. </span>
CORNWALL, Ont. <span id="tinymce" class="mceContentBody " dir="ltr">– Strategy is the name of the game at the </span><span class="null">third annual fundraiser hosted by the </span><span class="null"><span class="null">Cornwall Sunrise</span> Rotary Club.<br /></span>
Editor Full disclosure, I am a retired member of the OPP. I have not been coached by anyone to submit this letter. To the Editor Once again we watch helplessly as our City Council wrestles with our 2017 budget. This city is so desperate to save money that anything and everything is on the table, and rightly so.